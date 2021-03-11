Analysts Issue Forecasts for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$49.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.21. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$24.19 and a twelve month high of C$50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

