Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce sales of $522.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.50 million and the highest is $539.36 million. Waters posted sales of $464.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded up $8.02 on Friday, hitting $272.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,544. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.