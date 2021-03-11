Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $50.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $48.80 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

