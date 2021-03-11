Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $50.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $48.80 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.
In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
