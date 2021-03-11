Analysts Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce sales of $153.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the lowest is $150.80 million. Penumbra reported sales of $137.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $680.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.20 million to $680.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $800.01 million, with estimates ranging from $798.21 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $12.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.64. 6,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,829. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.37. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,029.56 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penumbra by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Penumbra by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.