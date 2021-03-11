Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to Post $1.78 EPS

Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.22. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

