Analysts Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.20 Million

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $187.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.75 million. GoPro posted sales of $119.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

GPRO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 7,561,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,930. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GoPro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

