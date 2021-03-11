Analysts Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on E. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ENI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:E traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.63. 4,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,348. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

