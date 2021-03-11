Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $163.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.02 million. Employers reported sales of $188.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $664.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $673.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $689.52 million, with estimates ranging from $676.90 million to $702.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

EIG traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

