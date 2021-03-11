Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. 4,200,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,095. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 192.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

