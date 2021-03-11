Analysts Expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of -2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centogene by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Centogene by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Centogene by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

