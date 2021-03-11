Analysts Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

CARG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. 23,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,676. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

In related news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 250,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,619 shares of company stock worth $1,160,934. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 20.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $23,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

