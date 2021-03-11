Analysts Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.47 Million

Brokerages expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce sales of $446.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $447.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $464.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UniFirst by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNF stock opened at $255.54 on Friday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $256.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

