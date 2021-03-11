Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Earnings of $5.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.64. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $3.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $23.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.79 to $24.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $26.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $27.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.95.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.87. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.