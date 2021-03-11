Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King boosted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,401. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,075. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

