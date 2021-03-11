Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.85. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NYSE GPN opened at $203.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.35. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

