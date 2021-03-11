Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 7.8%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.39. 3,823,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,464,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.04.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 754.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 48.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 77.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amyris by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.
Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)
Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.
