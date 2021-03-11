Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 7.8%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.39. 3,823,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,464,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 754.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 48.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 77.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amyris by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

