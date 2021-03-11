Amy B. Lane Sells 1,500 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.