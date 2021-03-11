Amy B. Lane Sells 1,500 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TJX opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.