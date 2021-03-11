Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $14.11 on Friday. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $504.57 million and a PE ratio of -16.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,458,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $5,700,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

