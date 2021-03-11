Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

FOLD stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $233,095.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,756.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

