Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.96 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 282.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

