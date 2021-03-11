Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $230.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,092. The firm has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.84. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

