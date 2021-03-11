AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $30,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $9,951,493. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

