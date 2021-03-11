American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.28% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

