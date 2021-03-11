American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 78.5% in February

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the February 11th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHOTF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $3.09 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

