American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,777 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 262,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after buying an additional 110,631 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

