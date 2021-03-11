American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

AEO opened at $28.92 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

