AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 1,153,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,506,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Wedbush boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

