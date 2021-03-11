AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Raised to $7.00 at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMC. Wedbush boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

AMC stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

