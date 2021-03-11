Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Position Reduced by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Ambarella makes up approximately 4.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Ambarella worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Ambarella by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $194,873.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,387.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMBA traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.17. 9,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,334. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

