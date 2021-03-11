Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA stock traded up $4.12 on Thursday, reaching $110.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $30,222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.