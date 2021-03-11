AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.83

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$20.83 and last traded at C$20.78, with a volume of 126234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

