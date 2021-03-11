ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ALS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:CPBLF opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. ALS has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and testing services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

