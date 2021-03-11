Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on APELY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY remained flat at $$27.34 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.
About Alps Alpine
Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.
