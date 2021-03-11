Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 351,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 145,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

ALPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $311.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 76.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

