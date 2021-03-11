Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $42.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,097.79. 18,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,020.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,749.82. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

