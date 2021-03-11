Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,024.17 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,008.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,745.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

