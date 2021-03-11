Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $43.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,067.56. 49,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,572. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,008.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,745.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.