Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 1,549,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,209. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

