Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $1.26 on Top Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $10.12 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.75 or 0.00532749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056417 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00533108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00074966 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

