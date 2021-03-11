Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Posts Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Shares of AMOT stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

