Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Posts Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Shares of AMOT stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

