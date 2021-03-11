Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Shares of AMOT stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.02. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,934. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $478.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMOT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

