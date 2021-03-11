Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.14). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 13,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,352. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.39.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

