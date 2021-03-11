Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,289 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $259.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

