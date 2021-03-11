Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BND stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

