Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams Sells 1,600 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $64,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00.

Shares of ABTX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. 81,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,723. The company has a market cap of $855.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.