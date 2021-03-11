Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,965 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alkermes by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 45,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alkermes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,338,000 after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Alkermes by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

