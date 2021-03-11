Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,891,500.00 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Remy W. Trafelet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,613.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 510 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $16,090.50.

On Monday, December 14th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,317,046.50.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alico by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alico by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alico by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alico by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALCO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

