Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.42. 363,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,004,111. The stock has a market cap of $650.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

