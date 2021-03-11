Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AQN. TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.70.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

