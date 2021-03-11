Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $5,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $121,333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,657,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 91,704 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

